Two charged and women safeguarded in check of suspected brothel

Officers, supported by the anti-slavery charity Unseen, carried out safeguarding checks at a property in Clifton, Bristol, on Tuesday afternoon, 24 August.

We were following up information that it was being used as a brothel, with women potentially being exploited.

The visit involved neighbourhood policing officers, CID and specialists from the Operation Bluestone team, who deal with serious sexual offences.

As a result of the visit, a man and a woman, both in their 50s, were arrested and later charged with managing a brothel. They are due before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 26 August.

Two other adult women were at the premises. Unseen charity workers spoke to them, explaining why the police officers were taking action and offering support and information.

The women are now at a place of safety to enable support services and other agencies to engage with them. If there is any evidence they are victims of modern slavery, exploitation or human trafficking they will be referred to safeguarding services and offered help and protection.

We know that people are being trafficked and sexually exploited in pop-up brothels, often in rental properties and even hotels and holiday homes.

We need you to help us with information so we can stop the criminal gangs behind this.

Tell us if you see:

Lots of different men calling at a property throughout the day and night for relatively short period of time

Different people, often women, being brought to or taken from the premises by others – often more than you would expect to be resident

Occupants who appear withdrawn, intimidated or afraid

Occupants who don’t have personal effects and documents

People who don’t seem to be allowed to leave the property

You can pass on information online through our webpage or by calling 101.

For support, advice and to report online, go to the free, 24/7 Modern Slavery Helpline, or call 08000 121 700