Two men in custody after assault outside pub in Bath

We’ve arrested two men this afternoon following a public appeal relating to an incident in Bath last night (Saturday 14 August).

The two men – both aged 30 – are currently in police custody. Enquiries continue.

One male remains in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in the car park of the Charlcombe Inn, in Lansdown, at about 10.20pm. A second male also attended hospital but has since been discharged.

We’re grateful to everyone who shared our appeal for information and continue to ask any witnesses to call 101 and give reference number 5221186988.