Witness appeal after man threatens members of the public in Kingswood
Enquiries are ongoing following an incident in Kingswood on Thursday 15 July in which a man was detained by police after making threats towards members of the public.
The incident took place on Church Road, near Kingswood Leisure Centre at around 10.20am.
If you saw what happened and have not yet spoken to police, we’d like to hear from you. Please call 101 quoting reference 5221159537.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221159537
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.