Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in crash in Bristol city centre

We’re seeking witnesses or dashcam after a collision between a car and pedestrian in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday 31 July.

The incident happened between 3.10-3.30am in Park Row, close to the Trenchard Street car park exit.

The pedestrian – a male in his 30s – sustained minor injuries and attended hospital.

The driver of a dark-coloured BMW involved in the incident failed to stop at the scene and the vehicle headed off in the direction of The Triangle.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

If you can help us with our enquiries, contact us online or on 101 giving the call-handler reference number 5221174033.