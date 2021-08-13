Witness appeal: assault on Duke Street, Bath

We’re looking for witnesses to an assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday 25 July on Duke Street, Bath.

Between 1.50am and 2.10am, a man was approached from the direction of North Parade by an unknown male offender, who punched him in the face. The offender then ran off in the direction of South Parade.

The victim was left with minor facial injuries.

The offender was described by the victim as white, just under 6ft, with light hair, around 40 years of age, wearing a black hoodie with white writing/ a graffiti graphic over the chest in bold. He appeared intoxicated.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or recognises the offender from the description. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV that could help them identify the offender.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221168967.