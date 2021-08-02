Witness appeal: public order incident in Taunton

We’re seeking witnesses to a public order incident which happened on Monmouth Road, Taunton.

On Wednesday 28 July between midday and 1pm, a group of six boys aged in their early to mid-teens were seen in an altercation which involved weapons including knives and glass bottles.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone that saw what happened or that can help identify the other individuals involved.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221172637.