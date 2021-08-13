Witnesses sought after cyclist found injured – Bristol

Were you in the Colston Road area of Bristol before 7am this morning, Friday 13 August?

We need witnesses after a cyclist was found injured in the street. The man went to hospital by ambulance.

He is black and in his 40s and was riding a dark grey or black racing bike.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area who saw him, or who may have dashcam or other footage of what has happened.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221185536.