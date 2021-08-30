Witnesses sought after fatal collision on the M32

A woman has died following a single-vehicle collision on the M32 in the early hours of Monday 30 August.

While formal identification is yet to take place her next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them.

Officers were called to the M32 southbound between junction one (Hambrook) and junction two (Eastville) at about 2am.

A silver Vauxhall Astra left the carriageway and went into undergrowth.

The southbound carriageway was closed to enable emergency services to work at the scene. Lane two reopened just after midday but lane one remains closed pending recovery of the vehicle.

The female driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving and remains in police custody at the time of writing.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision or the silver Astra in the moments beforehand.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221200131.