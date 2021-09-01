Man suffers head injuries in assault – Bristol city centre

We’re investigating an assault which happened in the Broad Quay area of Bristol on Saturday (28 August).

The incident happened outside Urban Tiger between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.

The victim, a door supervisor, suffered a significant head injury, resulting in bruising and swelling which required treatment at hospital.

The offender is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of heavy build, wearing black jeans and a purple or maroon long-sleeved jumper.

We’re appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have mobile phone footage of any part of this incident. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221199372.