Appeal after safe stolen in Winterbourne burglary

We’re seeking witnesses and information after burglars stole a whole safe and its contents from a home in Winterbourne.

It happened while the occupants were out for less than 90 minutes – between 11.35am and 12.50pm on Monday 20 September.

Investigations so far suggest that at least two men were involved in the break-in, and they would have needed a vehicle to remove the heavy safe. It contained gold jewellery of great sentimental value to the family.

We want to hear from anyone who:

was walking along Down Road or Dragon Road near the railway bridge

saw an unfamiliar vehicle parked nearby at the relevant time

has dashcam or other footage of the area at the time

has found a safe abandoned

If you can help with any of the above or have other information, please call 101 and give the reference 5221218996.

We have circulated a Neighbourhood Watch message and continue to ask people to look out for each other and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood as it happens, by calling 101.

You can help to deter burglars by: