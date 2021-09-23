Appeal after safe stolen in Winterbourne burglary
We’re seeking witnesses and information after burglars stole a whole safe and its contents from a home in Winterbourne.
It happened while the occupants were out for less than 90 minutes – between 11.35am and 12.50pm on Monday 20 September.
Investigations so far suggest that at least two men were involved in the break-in, and they would have needed a vehicle to remove the heavy safe. It contained gold jewellery of great sentimental value to the family.
We want to hear from anyone who:
- was walking along Down Road or Dragon Road near the railway bridge
- saw an unfamiliar vehicle parked nearby at the relevant time
- has dashcam or other footage of the area at the time
- has found a safe abandoned
If you can help with any of the above or have other information, please call 101 and give the reference 5221218996.
We have circulated a Neighbourhood Watch message and continue to ask people to look out for each other and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood as it happens, by calling 101.
You can help to deter burglars by:
- joining Neighbourhood Watch
- reporting suspicious activity to us as it happens by calling 101
- making sure all doors and windows are closed and locked and the alarm set before you go out, and as it gets dark
- keeping cash in a bank, building society or Post Office account and high-value jewellery with a specialist secure storage firm.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.