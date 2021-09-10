Appeal after woman assaulted in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses and any video footage of an incident in which a woman suffered a significant facial injury.

A disorder involving the victim and two other people – a man and a woman – took place in the Lime Crescent area of Taunton at about 8.30pm on Wednesday (September 8), close to the junction with Sycamore Close.

It resulted in the victim, who is 27 years old, suffering an injury to her face which required surgery. She’s since been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the assault and they remain in custody at this time.

If you saw any part of this incident, or have relevant mobile phone/ dashcam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221208760.