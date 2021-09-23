Appeal: burglary in Soundwell

We’re appealing for information following a burglary at an address in The Close, Soundwell which happened during the early hours of Tuesday 14 September.

Two unknown male suspects entered the property between around 3.30am and 4am and stole items including a distinctive multi-coloured handbag, a set of car keys, a purse and a Nintendo switch.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have CCTV footage that could assist their investigation. If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221413451.

For more information on protecting your home and property, visit our website.