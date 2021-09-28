Appeal: collision between car and e-scooter in Fishponds

We’re seeking witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision between a car and an e-scooter in Fishponds yesterday evening (Monday 27 September).

It happened on Forest Road at around 9.50pm and involved a black Audi Q2 and a privately owned scooter.

The e-scooter rider, an 18-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5221225706.