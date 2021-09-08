Appeal following assault in Bristol city centre

We’re asking witnesses to come forward after an off-duty police officer suffered injuries while assisting the victim of an assault in Bristol city centre.

The incident happened outside Bristol Hippodrome between 8.20pm and 8.45pm on Sunday 29 August.

A male offender pushed a man off his bike in an unprovoked assault, leaving the victim with leg injuries. The offender was not known to the victim.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, stopped to assist the victim and was assaulted by the offender and three other unknown men.

He suffered head injuries and was treated in hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or can help them identify those involved.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference 5221199986.