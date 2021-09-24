Appeal following GBH assault in Weston-super-Mare

We’re releasing an image of a man police want to speak to in connection with a GBH assault in Weston-super-Mare.

On Sunday 18 July at about 5.30pm, the driver of a white Ford vehicle failed to stop following a collision with a parked black Citroen C2 on Birchwood Avenue.

After challenging the driver, the victim – a man in his 20s – was assaulted, leaving him with a significant facial injury which required treatment in hospital.

Do you recognise the man pictured?

If you know who he is, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 5221162443.