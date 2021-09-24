Appeal following GBH assault in Weston-super-Mare
We’re releasing an image of a man police want to speak to in connection with a GBH assault in Weston-super-Mare.
On Sunday 18 July at about 5.30pm, the driver of a white Ford vehicle failed to stop following a collision with a parked black Citroen C2 on Birchwood Avenue.
After challenging the driver, the victim – a man in his 20s – was assaulted, leaving him with a significant facial injury which required treatment in hospital.
Do you recognise the man pictured?
If you know who he is, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 5221162443.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221162443
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.