Appeal following racially aggravated assault in Bristol – update

If you have any information, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221193132.

Officers still want to identify an additional female victim who they believe was assaulted inside OMG shortly before this incident, at around 11.30pm. It’s thought she was with a group of women celebrating a hen party.

Thanks to all who shared the appeal and came forward with information.

Following our earlier appeal, we’ve now identified two men that police wished to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated assault outside OMG Bar on Frogmore Street, Bristol on the night of Saturday 21 August.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221193132

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.