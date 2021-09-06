Appeal for information after car damaged by fire in Wells

We’re investigating a suspected arson after a car caught fire in Wells in the early hours of Thursday 19 August.

An unknown suspect was seen approaching a black Peugeot 208 which was parked in Broad Close between 12.45am and 1am.

A fire broke out under the bonnet shortly afterwards and the suspect was seen running away from the vehicle.

Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221190638.