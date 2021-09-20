Appeal for witness who helped a distressed woman

We’re trying to trace a member of the public who gave a woman a lift after finding her in an altercation with a man in Taunton.

The passer-by came across the pair in Wellsprings Road at the junction with Cheddon Road at about 1pm on Tuesday 14 September.

The woman was on foot and was in an argument with a man driving a silver Mercedes car.

The member of the public, a woman driving a white car, stopped and gave the woman a lift.

A man arrested in connection with the incident remains on police bail with non-contact conditions.

If you were the person who helped the woman, saw the incident, or have dashcam, smart doorbell or other footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5221213827.