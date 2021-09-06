Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Royal Victoria Park – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault on a woman in Royal Victoria Park, Bath.

A man was seen to punch a woman in the face following an argument, at about 4pm on Wednesday 1 September.

The man was carrying a small child at the time of the incident. The man and women then got into a black Mini and drove off.

As part of our investigation, a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.

We know there were other members of the public who were at the scene, and it is possible someone was filming the incident. If you saw any part of this incident or have any relevant footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221202376.