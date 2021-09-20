Appeal for witnesses in assault investigation – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault in which a man was pushed over and knocked unconscious in Bristol.

​The 21-year-old man hit his head on a pavement during the incident in Redcliff Hill, at the junction with Redcliffe Way, at around 11.30pm on Friday 10 September. He suffered facial injuries and a possible broken nose for which he was treated at the Bristol Royal Infirmary.

The offender is described as a white man, with blond hair, and he was wearing a white shirt.

We particularly want to speak to two young men who helped the victim at the scene as they may have information vital to our ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221211325.