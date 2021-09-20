Appeal: officers assaulted in Southmead public order incident

Police are investigating a public order incident which took place at The Greenway Centre, Doncaster Road, Southmead on Saturday 11 September at about 9.55pm.

An altercation took place between a large group of young people which resulted in criminal damage to property. Three police officers who attended the incident were assaulted.

Three girls aged in their mid to late teens were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or can help us identify those involved. If you have any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221211529.

They are also encouraging anyone who was assaulted during the incident to get in touch on 101 quoting the same reference.