Appeal to locate wanted man Kamari Harrison
We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Kamari Harrison, who is wanted on a recall to prison.
He has links to Bristol, particularly to the St Pauls and Easton areas. He is also known to frequent Bath, Gloucester and Wiltshire.
If you see Kamari, please don’t approach him, but call 999 quoting reference 5221184102, or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.