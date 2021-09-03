Appeal to locate wanted man Kamari Harrison

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Kamari Harrison, who is wanted on a recall to prison.

He has links to Bristol, particularly to the St Pauls and Easton areas. He is also known to frequent Bath, Gloucester and Wiltshire.

If you see Kamari, please don’t approach him, but call 999 quoting reference 5221184102, or ring 101 with any other information.