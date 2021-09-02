Appeal to locate wanted man Scott Tinkler

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Scott Tinkler, who is wanted on a recall to prison.

Tinkler is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has links to the Highridge/Bishopsworth area as well as Bristol city centre.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 999 and give reference number 5221179983, or ring 101 with any other information.