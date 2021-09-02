Appeal to locate wanted man Scott Tinkler
We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Scott Tinkler, who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Tinkler is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He has links to the Highridge/Bishopsworth area as well as Bristol city centre.
If you see him, do not approach him. Call 999 and give reference number 5221179983, or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.