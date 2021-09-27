Arrest made in suspected hate crime investigation

An arrest has been made following an incident in St George’s Park over the weekend.

Officers attended the park after we received a report of a number of minor assaults and public order offences at about 5pm on Saturday 25 September.

A 30-year-old woman is in police custody having been arrested this morning (Monday 27 September) on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

Our enquiries into what happened are continuing. At this time we are treating it as a suspected hate crime.

Extra high-visibility patrols have been carried out to provide reassurance since the incident.

Witnesses who have not yet contacted the police should call 101 and give reference number 5221223956.