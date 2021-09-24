Avon and Somerset Police and BANES Council begin work to refurbish Bath One Stop Shop

Refurbishment work is set to start on Bath One Stop Shop in Lewis House, Manvers Street, to create a combined Police Station and Information & Advice Centre to better meet the needs of the community, Avon and Somerset Police and Bath & North East Somerset (B&NES) Council.

This follows the approval of the planning applications for minor layout changes.

All services currently provided will be maintained during the works which aim to improve the prominence of the Police Enquiry Office, Local Neighbourhood Policing Team, and the Foreign National Registration Service within the heart of Bath city centre. Although there will be some minor disruptions during the renovation, these won’t affect the service provided to the public

The first phase of work, which includes improvements to the forecourt, will be carried out by B&NES Council from 04 October for 11 weeks. The second phase of work, being undertaken by Avon and Somerset Police, will begin in January and is estimated to be complete in spring 2022.

While work is taking place, B&NES Council, its partner services, the Police Enquiry Office and Foreign National Registration Service will continue to operate from Bath One Stop Shop.

Following the completion of works the local Neighbourhood Policing team, who are currently based at Redbridge House, Lower Bristol Road, with a drop-in base at Bath One Stop Shop, will be permanently stationed at Bath One Stop Shop further improving accessibility and visibility for the residents of Bath and the surrounding communities.

Chief Inspector Steve Kendall, B&NES Neighbourhood and Partnerships Lead, Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The renovation work at Bath One Stop Shop will provide our teams with an accessible, central base and will ensure our communities continue to have access to their local policing team.

“Being located on Manvers Street will not only allow the Neighbourhood Policing team to remain visible within the community but will also provide huge benefits in terms of enhancing partnership working and collaboration through co-location.

“These plans will not affect the Enquiry Office opening hours or the number of officers or PCSOs in the surrounding communities, who will continue to work as they currently do.”

Councillor Kevin Guy, leader of Bath & North East Somerset Council, said: “I am pleased to see the plans are moving forward. Giving the Neighbourhood Police team greater visibility in the city is something we have long called for. Please bear with us while the work is carried out on minor alterations to Bath One Stop Shop, which when complete will better enable council staff and the police to share the space.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Shelford said: “I am delighted that work has started on Bath One Stop Shop at Lewis House, which will provide a much-needed accessible base for teams to work from and engage with the community. I want to ensure that the force is being efficient and effective at all times and, with Lewis House being alongside other agencies, is a great example of collaboration.”