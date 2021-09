We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate 24-year-old Curtis Yaldiz from Yeovil.

Yaldiz is wanted for offences including rape and false imprisonment.

He’s described as white, of slim build, 6ft, with short brown hair.

If you see him, please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately and give the reference number 5221211614..

If you know where he may be, please call us on 101 and use the same reference number.