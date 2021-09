Enquiries are taking place following reports of counterfeit bank notes being used in Keynsham.

Two pubs reported incidents on the afternoon of Friday 24 September where customers paid for a round of drinks using a counterfeit £20 note.

Officers spoke with staff at both pubs and have obtained a CCTV image of two males we wish to identify as part of our investigation.

Anyone who recognises them should call 101 and give reference number 5221223308.