CCTV appeal: Burglary in Sneyd Park, Bristol

We’re asking the public to call us if they recognise the two men pictured.

Police want to speak to them in connection with a burglary that happened between 4am and 4.20am on Friday 24 August on The Avenue, Sneyd Park, Bristol.

A handbag containing bank cards was stolen after offenders smashed a window to gain entry to the property. The cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases in two nearby petrol stations.

Police believe this burglary may be linked to others that took place in north Bristol on the same night.

If you can help us identify the two men shown in this CCTV footage, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221194826.