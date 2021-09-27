CCTV appeal following assault in Bridgwater
We’re investigating an assault on a teenage boy which happened outside One Stop, West Street in Bridgwater on Wednesday 1 September at about 4.30pm.
The victim was punched to the face by a unknown male following an argument.
We’d like to speak to the man pictured in connection with our enquiries.
If you recognise him, please call 101 and quote reference 5221202369.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221202369
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.