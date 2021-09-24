CCTV appeal following GBH assault in Bristol city centre

Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was stabbed by an unknown male suspect on Bond Street, Bristol last Saturday (18 September).

The offender, who was on a bike, collided with the victim as he was crossing Bond Street at a pedestrian crossing at around 5.50am. He began shouting at the victim before producing a knife and stabbing the him in the arm and chest. He then made off towards Old Market Street.

The victim needed hospital treatment and is now recovering.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man that police are keen to speak to in connection with this incident. He’s described as white, aged in his 20s, around 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build.

If you witnessed what happened or have any information that could help police identify the man in this CCTV footage, we want to hear from you. If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 5221217214.