CCTV appeal over theft from car – Bristol

Can you help to identify this man, who may be able to help our investigation into the theft of items from a car?

At about 10.30pm on Wednesday 7 July thieves smashed the window of an Audi parked at Flour House, Redcliffe, Bristol.

Items stolen from the vehicle included a Louis Vuitton washbag.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image who was in the area at around that time.

If you recognise him or have any other information which could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221151654.