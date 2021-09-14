CCTV appeal to identify man after sexual assault

We’re investigating an incident where a woman was sexually assaulted in North Somerset.

The incident happened at a retail store in the North Worle Shopping Centre, in Queensway, at approximately 2pm on Wednesday 21 July.

An unknown male approached the victim and touched her inappropriately from behind. He was later seen leaving the area in a black Kia, which had red trade licence plates attached.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re releasing an image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and with ginger facial hair. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and T-shirt at the time.