We’re asking for information to help us identify the man in the CCTV image (below).

We want to speak to him on connection with a burglary which happened in Fifth Avenue, Filton, between 11pm on Friday 13 August and 2am the following day.

Car keys and an Apple Macbook Air were stolen from the property.

If you know who the man in the image is, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221186762.