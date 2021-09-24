CCTV image released in serious assault investigation

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bristol are hoping the public can help us identify a male who may be able to help our enquiries.

The victim, who is a male in his 30s, was assaulted at about 4.15am on Sunday 25 July in Stokes Croft, close to the junction of City Road.

He received serious head injuries and needed hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, have been conducted and we’re now issuing a photograph of a male we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.