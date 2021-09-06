CCTV images released following burglary in Filton

We’re appealing for help to identify three men we want to speak to about a burglary in Filton.

Offenders broke into a property in Rodney Crescent, on Monday 7 June and stole car keys, bank cards and gardening equipment. The bank cards were later fraudulently used at Tesco in Filton Avenue.

The first man we want to identify is a white man, who was pictured wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. The second is a black man, pictured wearing a white hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms. The third is a black man, pictured wearing a grey cap, grey and white American football-style top, black trousers and black and white trainers.

If you can help with this inquiry, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221125625.