CCTV issued in serious sexual assault investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing a CCTV clip of a man we want to identify after another man was seriously sexually assaulted in Bristol.

The incident took place between 4am and just before 4.30am on Friday 9 July in Meridian Terrace, just off Gloucester Road in Bishopston.

The victim, a 26-year old man, had been initially approached by the offender in Gloucester Road.

The man in the footage (below) is described as black and wearing a black jacket and light coloured jeans. He had a bicycle with him.

The victim recalled the offender spoke with a foreign accent and in another language and also said he had a shaven head.

We’re also issuing a CCTV clip of a member of the public (below), who stopped at the entrance of Meridian Terrace. We believe he may be a key witness to this incident and we’d like to speak to him as soon as possible.

The victim is being given access to any specialist support he needs.

If you can help identify the people in the clips we’ve released, or have any other information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221154111.