Crimewatch Live appeal for Bristol riot investigation

A renewed appeal to identify people we want to speak to about the riot in Bristol last March featured on Crimewatch Live this morning (Thursday 23 September).

Detective Superintendent James Riccio appeared live on the BBC1 show to ask the public for further information, with images of some of the people we still want to identify shown as part of the appeal. You can watch the show on BBC iPlayer here.

The investigation into the riot, which happened in the vicinity of Bridewell Police Station on Sunday 21 March, is one of the largest ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

To date, 80 arrests have been made with one further person voluntarily interviewed. Of these, 35 have since been charged with nine having been sentenced to a combined total of more than 27 years in jail, after pleading guilty to offences in court.

There remains 37 people we still want to identify in our online gallery which can be viewed on our website here.

Det Supt Riccio said: “Our officers and staff are committed to carrying out an exhaustive investigation to ensure all those who played a role in the terrible events of that night face the consequences of their actions.

“We have 37 people we want to identify in total, of which eight are being shown as part of today’s appeal. I urge them, as well as anyone who knows them, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you recognise any of the people in the images, please call us on 101 and tell the call handler you have information relating to Operation Harley – and give them the corresponding letter of the person you want to provide information about. If you are from outside our force area, when you call 101 you can ask to be put through to Avon and Somerset Police. Alternatively you can provide information via our website here.

Crimewatch Live is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer weekdays at 10am from Monday 6th September to Friday 24th September 2021.