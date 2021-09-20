Drink-driver convicted after being caught on his own dashcam footage

A drink-driver has been banned from driving and given a suspended jail sentence after the offence was captured on his own dashcam.

The 56-year-old man from Patchway knocked down a street sign, mounted kerbs, veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a parked car, while driving at more than three times the legal limit.

The incidents happened in the Gloucester Road area of South Gloucestershire on the afternoon of Sunday 12 August.

A member of the public, who saw the offender’s car strike a signpost, called the police and followed him back to his house. Officers arrived just minutes after the offender arrived back home. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was sentenced to a 12-week suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for 30 months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

PC Wayne Carhart, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The offender’s own dashcam footage clearly shows the lack of control he had over his vehicle and it’s frightening to see the risk he posed to other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as he made his way home that day.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated; it can have devastating and life-changing consequences.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who called this incident into us and we’d urge people to follow suit and report any incidents where they see someone getting behind the wheel having been drinking or taking drugs – it could save a life.

“Recent information published by the road safety charity Brake shows that even when someone is only just over the legal limit they are still six times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than someone who has drunk nothing.”

If someone is habitually drinking or abusing drugs and driving this can be reported online or by calling 101. If someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, always call 999. Independent alcohol advice, information and tools to help people make better choices about their drinking can be found on the Drink Aware website

Details of how to report a drink or drug driver can be found on our website here