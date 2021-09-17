Family tribute issued following fatal collision in Yate

The family of a woman who sadly died following a collision in Yate last month have paid tribute to her.

Shirley Meaden, 83, died from critical injuries she sustained when the mobility scooter she was riding was involved in a collision with a car on Westerleigh Road, Yate on the morning of Sunday 29 August.

Her family has issued the following tribute:

“In memory of Shirley Meaden: mother of Mark and Maurice and grandmother to James, Tom, Maddison, Amber and Liam.

“To a lady that had endless giving in any way she could help from sewing to shopping and just being a friend. She will be missed by people from all walks of life.

“Good night, God Bless Mum.”

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Friday 24 September from 15.15 to 17.45 at Stanshawes Court, Yate.

Specialist officers continue to offer support to Shirley’s family.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.