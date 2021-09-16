Family tribute to pilot who died in light aircraft crash

The family of the pilot who died in a light aircraft crash in Somerset last month have paid tribute to him.

Jonathan Mann, known as Joe, was the pilot of the plane that crashed on agricultural land near the village of Buckland St Mary on the morning of 12 August.

Both he, and the sole female passenger, Margaret Costa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joe was 69 years old and lived near Sidmouth in Devon.

His family said: “He was a great man and a talented pilot; the world feels a colder place without his warmth and good humour.

“Joe leaves behind wife Diane, four daughters, three grandsons and a baby granddaughter born in lockdown; all the family had been looking forward to making up for lost time together this year.

“In his lifetime he led campaigns securing fairer rights for blind and disabled workers, and was a great champion for the more vulnerable. He set a strong example in standing up for what he believed in and was a dearly loved pillar of the family.”

The family continue to ask for privacy at this difficult time.