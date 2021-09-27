Four sentenced for their role in the supply of class A drugs in Bristol

Two people have been jailed and another two given suspended jail sentences for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Bristol.

Three were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 17 September, while 26-year-old Nasra Ali, of St Philips, was sentenced to 22 months in prison back in May.

All four admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin following a police operation carried out by Operation Remedy officers. More than £15,000 worth of class A drugs were seized as part of this operation.

The three who were sentenced on 17 September were:



• Abdullahi Aden, 27, of St Philips, Bristol – sentenced to four years and three months in prison

• Zubiar Hassan Hamdi, 19, of Fishponds, Bristol – sentenced to a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and an unpaid work-tagged curfew

• Yuvraj Singh, 18, of Lockleaze, Bristol – sentenced to a 22-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and an unpaid work-tagged curfew

The police operation resulting in these convictions started in November 2020 and ran until February 2021. Plain-clothes officers witnessed Hamdi making an exchange with a known drug user, who was then stopped and found to be in possession of wraps of cocaine.

Officers followed Hamdi back a property in Redfield, Bristol, where they arrested him and Singh. The resulting investigation established Aden was directing Hamdi and Singh to deal class A drugs.

Aden was later observed by officers in company with Ali, resulting in officers attending her address to carry out a search – where they found her cutting and preparing drugs for sale.

PC Louise Jones said: “Those involved in the illegal supply of class A drugs such as crack cocaine and heroin are causing untold harm to the communities in which they live.

“We know this issue causes great concern and anxiety within our local communities and we simply won’t tolerate it. This was a meticulous operation in which evidence was gathered over a period of several months, which has resulted in four people being convicted – two of whom are now serving prison terms.

“Information provided by the public is always critical to the success of operations like this and we’d encourage people to keep providing information about illegal drug activity they suspect of taking place. We will listen and where there’s sufficient evidence, we will take action.”