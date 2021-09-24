Life sentence for father who murdered his 39-day-old son

A judge has today given a man who murdered his 39-day-old son a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years in prison.

James Dean Clark, 31, of Warmley, South Gloucestershire, was convicted of murdering Sean Clark following a trial held at Bristol Crown Court in the summer.

Sean’s mother, Helen Jeremy, 27, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, was acquitted of causing or allowing his death.

Sean was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of 14 January 2018 and as with all sudden and unexplained deaths of an infant, post-mortem examinations were carried out to determine the cause.

Baby Sean

Medical experts concluded Sean had suffered a total of 74 fractures to his ribs along with two serious head injuries. While some of the injuries were recent, there was evidence others were not and had begun to heal.

The jury heard the injuries were consistent with Sean having been shaken violently shortly before his death.

Det Supt James Riccio, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This has been an extremely harrowing and complex case to investigate and our hearts go out to all those members of Sean’s family who have been impacted by his tragic death.

“James Clark showed a complete lack of remorse during the investigation and his subsequent trial. It’s impossible to comprehend how a father could inflict these horrific injuries on a child he was supposed to love and protect.”