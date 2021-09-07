Man admits Bristol nightclub arson

A 28-year-old man appeared at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Monday, 6 September) and admitted setting fire to a Bristol nightclub.

Owen Marshall, of Royate Hill, Bristol, pleaded guilty to the offence of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

SWX, on Nelson Street, sustained significant damage after it was set alight in the early hours of 13 July.

Marshall also admitted making threats to damage Lakota nightclub in a letter sent on 2 August and causing criminal damage to the Barley Mow pub, on Barton Road, Bristol on 28 August.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 18 November.