Man appears in court in connection with Bristol riot following Belfast arrest

A 36-year-old man arrested in Northern Ireland last week in connection with the riot in Bristol has appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Ryan Dwyer, of no fixed address, was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in the Belfast Harbour area on Thursday (23 September) after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear at court two weeks earlier.

Yesterday (Tuesday, 28 September), he appeared before Judge James Patrick charged with one count of riot.

He was remanded in custody pending another hearing at the same court on Wednesday, 13 October.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was also arrested on Monday (27 September) in connection with the violence outside the Bridewell Police Station on 21 March.

The teenager, who was arrested on suspicion of riot, has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Her arrest is the 81st made by officers investigating the incident.