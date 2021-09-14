Skip to content

Man arrested after motorist fails to stop in Yeovil

Posted at 14:29 on 14th September 2021 in Appeals

We’re seeking dashcam or CCTV footage showing a motorist driving in a dangerous manner in Yeovil last week that could help an ongoing investigation.

At about noon on Thursday 9 September, a black 52-plate BMW was seen being driven along St Michael’s Avenue, Matthews Road, Gordon Road and King Street. The driver failed to stop for police.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with video should contact us online or on 101 and give reference number 5221209513.