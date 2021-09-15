Man charged following burglaries in Kingswood

A man has been charged with multiple offences following an arrest by Operation Remedy officers on Friday 10 September.

On Saturday 11 September Richard Kilbane, 36, of Bishopthorpe Road, Horfield was charged with two counts of dwelling burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to offences that took place in Kingswood between 1 and 8 September.

He was remanded in custody and appeared in court on Monday 13 September where he was granted conditional bail. He will appear in Crown Court on Monday 11 October.