Man charged following serious assault in Langport

A 25-year-old man has been charged following an incident in which another man was seriously injured in Langport.

Horatiu-Aurel Varga, of no fixed address, was charged with wounding with intent and appeared before magistrates in Taunton on Monday 30 August.

The charge is in relation to an incident at a property in Bow Street at just before 6.30am on Saturday 28 August in which a 40-year-old man was seriously injured.

At the hearing on Monday, Varga was remanded in custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on 24 September.