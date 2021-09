A man has been charged with burglary and interfering with a motor vehicle after being arrested yesterday (Monday 27 September) by Operation Remedy officers.

Liam Raybould, 41, of West Hendford, Yeovil appeared before Yeovil Magistrates this morning (Tuesday 28 September).

The charges relate to offences which occurred on Glenville Road, Yeovil on Sunday 26 September.

Raybould was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.