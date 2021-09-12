Man charged with multiple burglary offences – Bristol and South Glos

We’ve charged a 48-year-old man following an investigation into burglary offences in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Tony Benstead, of no fixed address, has been charged today with three counts of dwelling burglaries and five of attempted dwelling burglaries.

The charges relate to offences committed in Headley Park, Bedminster Down, Bedminster, Staple Hill and Mangotsfield, between 17 July 2021 and 11 September 2021.

Benstead remains in custody and he will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 13 September).