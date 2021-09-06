Man identified after public appeal over burglary – Bristol

Officers investigating a burglary in Bristol would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared our public appeal to identify a man with whom they wished to speak.

The burglary happened at about 11.30pm on Friday 25 June, when a man snatched a handbag through an open window at a residential address in Pipe Lane.

We believe we have now identified the individual shown in the CCTV image in the appeal.

The investigation continues, and we’d still like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information which could help. You can call 101, quoting reference number 5221169250.